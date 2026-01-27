Nigeria: National Grid Fails Again, With Second Outage in 5 Days

Nigeria's electricity grid suffered another collapse on Tuesday morning, plunging several parts of the country into darkness and triggering widespread power outages.

Figures obtained from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) revealed that electricity supply to the 11 distribution companies (DisCos) fell to zero megawatts (MW) by about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Restoration had begun at the time of this report, with Ibadan DisCo and Ikeja DisCo getting 50MW and 40MW, respectively, as of 11:44 am.

This latest development represents the second collapse of the national grid within five days. The first breakdown in 2026 occurred on January 23.

Explaining the cause of the outage, the NISO attributed the system failure to a major disturbance on the transmission network, involving several high-voltage lines and generating units.

"Preliminary operational reports indicate that the disturbance was associated with the simultaneous tripping of multiple 330kV transmission lines, alongside the disconnection of some grid-connected generating units," the operator said.

"These events collectively contributed to the system collapse at the time indicated."

Nigeria's power sector has continued to battle instability, as the national grid collapsed several times in 2025, with the most recent incident recorded on December 29.