Nigeria: Human Rights Activist, Okei-Odumakin, Loses Sister

The family of Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, a prominent human rights activist, has announced the demise of her younger sister, Comrade Francisca Mebu, nee Okei.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Lagos, Okei-Odumakin confirmed the sad news, stating that her sister died on Monday in Abuja at the age of 51.

According to the statement, while the family grieves over the earthly loss, "we request the public to let the family mourn in private."

"May her soul rest eternally with her maker and guide over her young triplets children and her husband," the statement said.

NAN reports that the family did not disclose additional details regarding the circumstances of the death (NAN)