Nigeria: Human Rights Activist, Okei-Odumakin, Loses Sister

27 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The family of Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, a prominent human rights activist, has announced the demise of her younger sister, Comrade Francisca Mebu, nee Okei.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Lagos, Okei-Odumakin confirmed the sad news, stating that her sister died on Monday in Abuja at the age of 51.

According to the statement, while the family grieves over the earthly loss, "we request the public to let the family mourn in private."

"May her soul rest eternally with her maker and guide over her young triplets children and her husband," the statement said.

NAN reports that the family did not disclose additional details regarding the circumstances of the death (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.