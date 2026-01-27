Liberia: 10k Students Set to Receive School Hygiene Kits

The Ministry of Education (MoE), has officially launched a national School Hygiene Kits Distribution Exercise, targeting 10,000 at-risk students in vulnerable communities. The initiative is part of efforts to reduce absenteeism, protect student dignity, and strengthen learning outcomes across the country.

The initiative, which will benefit 5,000 girls and 5,000 boys, is fully funded by the Government of Liberia under the Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) and is being implemented with support from key development partners, including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Launching the exercise, Education Minister Dr. Jaso M. Jallah said the program affirms a simple but critical principle: learning depends on dignity, health, hygiene, and presence.

"When these are compromised, education is interrupted," Minister Jallah stated. "Across our schools, there are students who are enrolled, capable, and eager to learn, yet their education is repeatedly disrupted by preventable circumstances."

Addressing Preventable Barriers to Education

According to Minister Jallah, poor hygiene and the lack of menstrual health support have remained silent but persistent barriers to education, contributing to missed lessons, learning loss, and eventual disengagement from school.

For adolescent girls, the absence of menstrual hygiene materials often leads to repeated monthly absences, causing them to fall behind academically and increasing the risk of dropping out. For boys, poor hygiene contributes to preventable illnesses particularly gastrointestinal and respiratory infections which are among the leading causes of missed school days.

"These are not marginal issues," the Minister emphasized. "They directly shape attendance, participation, and educational outcomes for both boys and girls."

Minister Jallah explained that the initiative was deliberately designed to support both genders, recognizing that while needs differ, the goal remains the same keeping learners healthy, present, and able to learn consistently.

She disclosed that during nationwide school visits, boys expressed concern that many school interventions focus exclusively on girls.

"They told me, 'Minister, every time there are interventions in schools, it's always about girls, and we are left out.' This initiative is our way of saying: we did not forget you," she said.

Each girl will receive a hygiene kit containing sanitary pads sufficient for six months, along with essential personal care items. Boys will also receive hygiene kits containing materials that promote daily cleanliness and reduce preventable illnesses, thereby protecting learning time.

Communities with high student attrition rates where learners frequently drop out or fail to remain in school will be prioritized during distribution.

UNFPA Strengthens Menstrual Health Support

UNFPA Liberia Country Representative Dr. Mady Biaye described the launch as more than a logistical milestone, calling it a declaration of value.

"By launching this exercise, the Ministry of Education is sending a powerful message that every child's health, dignity, and education matter," Dr. Biaye said.

He highlighted period poverty as a major global and national challenge, noting that girls can miss up to 20 percent of the school year due to lack of menstrual hygiene supplies absences that often lead to learning gaps, poor performance, and higher dropout rates.

"When a girl drops out of school, her vulnerability increases to early pregnancy, child marriage, and gender-based violence," he warned.

UNFPA announced it will complement the government's effort by installing pad dispensers in schools and supplying additional sanitary materials, alongside continued support for Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and life-skills training.

The initiative is being implemented with the collaboration of the Ministries of Health and Gender, Children and Social Protection, county education offices, school administrators, teachers, parents, and community stakeholders.

Gender Minister Hon. Gbeme Horace Kollie said the program aligns with Liberia's Children's Law, National Gender Policy, and global commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals. She cited data showing that more than 60 percent of girls in rural and semi-urban communities lack access to basic menstrual hygiene materials, often forcing them to miss school or rely on unsafe alternatives.

Montserrado County Education Officer Hon. Amanda Zota described the initiative as timely and transformative, stressing that a healthy child learns better.

"No child should be denied education because of preventable health and hygiene challenges," she said.

Implementation and Expected Impact

Acting Assistant Minister for Student Personnel Services Gregory Stubblefield said the program aims to reduce absenteeism, strengthen school health practices, and promote a culture of hygiene and self-care across Liberia's schools.

Assistant Minister for Basic and Secondary Education Abba G. Karnga, Jr. added that the initiative was conceived by Minister Jallah herself out of a deep commitment to student welfare, particularly the dignity and retention of girls.

"These kits are not just items in bags," Karnga said. "They are tools to help students come to school without fear, without shame, and without distraction."

Distribution will be carried out through schools, with guidance counselors and administrators ensuring proper use, transparency, and sustained impact.

Minister Jallah concluded that success will not be measured by the number of kits distributed alone, but by improved attendance, sustained participation, and uninterrupted learning.

"This is how we protect learning time. This is how we support dignity in education. And this is how we invest responsibly in Liberia's future," she said, officially launching the School Hygiene Kits Distribution Exercise.