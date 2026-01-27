Liberia: Alpha Phi Alpha Takes Nat'l Leadership Agenda to Bong County

By convening its 2026 Annual Leadership and Planning Retreat in Bong County, the Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has signaled a deliberate shift toward decentralizing elite civic leadership and strengthening county-level engagement in Liberia.

The three-day retreat, held from January 23 to 25 in Gbarnga, marked only the second time the chapter has taken its annual leadership retreat outside Montserrado County. Organizers described the move as intentional, aligning with broader efforts to ground national leadership conversations beyond the capital and closer to communities where development challenges and opportunities intersect most directly.

Held under the theme "Crafting the Future, Developing Leaders," the retreat brought together members of the fraternity for intensive deliberations on leadership development, governance reform, organizational discipline, brotherhood, and national impact. Discussions were framed around Alpha Phi Alpha's long-standing ideals of Manly Deeds, Scholarship, and Love for All Mankind.

In parallel with internal planning, the chapter undertook community service activities in Bong County, including an eye-screening outreach and a career development and leadership symposium at Bong County Technical College. The outreach activities, organizers said, were designed to link leadership planning with immediate public benefit, particularly in education and youth mentorship.

At the core of the retreat were planning sessions that resulted in the adoption of a comprehensive set of resolutions outlining the chapter's agenda for 2026. These include formalizing the chapter's strategic direction with emphasis on stronger brotherhood, active member engagement, and disciplined execution of programs. The chapter also endorsed governance and organizational reforms aimed at restructuring committees, strengthening accountability mechanisms, and ensuring compliance with national insurance, tax, and other statutory obligations.

Leadership development featured prominently, with approval given for expanded participation in IMDP certification for officers and members. The chapter further elevated the Alpha Scholarship and Awards Ball as its flagship fundraising and educational empowerment initiative, committing to higher standards of professionalism, transparency, and measurable impact.

Additional resolutions focused on expanding mentorship and education initiatives targeting youth and emerging leaders, authorizing continued strategic consultations on regional engagement, including possible affiliation with the West Africa National Pan-Hellenic Council, and sustaining Alpha Phi Alpha's constructive role in national discourse on education, youth development, governance, and public policy.

Delivering his State of the Chapter Address, Chapter President Amb. Bro. B. Elias Shoniyinde described Eta Epsilon Lambda as "stable, respected, and poised for advancement," noting that the Gbarnga retreat represented a strategic reset intended to move the chapter from reflection to execution.

"This retreat was about positioning the chapter for action," Shoniyinde said, adding that the decisions taken were aimed at ensuring that planning translates into visible results both within the fraternity and in the wider society.

The chapter formally declared the retreat a success and commended members in Bong County and the host planning committee for what it described as exemplary leadership and hospitality. Special recognition was given to the committee led by Bro. Hon. Henrique Tokpa, Bro. Hon. Prince Moye, and Bro. James Sao for coordinating the event.

The retreat concluded with a thanksgiving service at Gbarnga First Baptist Church, where members gathered for worship, reflection, and fellowship. As the gathering closed, the chapter reaffirmed its commitment to unity, discipline, and purposeful action, pledging to implement the resolutions adopted in Gbarnga in ways that advance education, leadership, and service to humanity in Liberia.

Founded in 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the world's first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African-American men and now includes men of virtue across the globe. The fraternity is internationally recognized for its leadership in scholarship, service, and advocacy for social justice and human development.