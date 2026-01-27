Nigeria: Police Recover 558 Cattles From Suspected Cattle Rustlers in Ekiti

Ado-Ekiti-The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command has recovered a total number of 558 cattles from 16 suspected cattle rustlers.

Recall that Ekiti State Amotekun Corps, Oye Local Government Command arrested some suspects from Kwara State planning to migrate to Ekiti.

The suspects were sighted in their numbers with their cattle around Gede Farm settlement in Isan-Ekiti which thrown the town into pandemonium.

This development led to reinforcement of more Amotekun operatives from their outpost to relocate to Oye where their combined efforts led to the successful arrest of the suspects.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they fled from Kwara State to Ekiti State as a result of ongoing onslaught against banditry in the state, noting that they were involved in cattle rustling especially from some Kwara indegenes who rear their cattle in the town.

In the course of interrogation, sixteen suspects were apprehended while some cash, 7 techno phones, variety of charms, 3 VGN l.D cards, including herds of cattle were recovered from them.