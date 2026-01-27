Nigeria: Nitda, NBC Forge New Alliance On Digital Transformation, Media Oversight

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have agreed to strengthen collaboration on digital transformation and media regulation as Nigeria's technology and broadcasting sectors continue to converge.

The agreement emerged when the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, received the Director-General of NBC, Mr Charles Ebuebu, on a courtesy visit focused on building strategic partnerships in digital transformation and regulatory frameworks.

During the meeting, Abdullahi said NITDA was committed to deeper inter-agency cooperation, noting that digital transformation and regulation must go hand in hand in a fast-changing digital ecosystem.

He explained that the agency had embarked on an internal transformation to evolve from a traditional civil service institution into a high-velocity, smart public sector organisation capable of responding to emerging realities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, the transformation became necessary due to entrenched bureaucratic mindsets inherited from the mainstream civil service, which required deliberate efforts to reset attitudes and operational practices.

"More than 70 or 80% of our staff came from the mainstream public service, and we know the mindset of public servants, so we started changing that narrative by focusing on people, resetting mindsets, building capacity, and fostering a culture that supports innovation and accountability," he noted.

Abdullahi said NITDA's digital transformation strategy was built on three pillars of people, processes and technology, stressing that technology alone cannot deliver value without the right human capacity and efficient systems.

He added that the agency carried out a cultural reorientation programme supported by audits and initiatives aimed at creating psychological safety, enabling staff to contribute ideas and collaborate across departments without fear.

"This was critical to enabling staff at all levels to freely contribute ideas, challenge existing processes constructively, and engage in horizontal and vertical collaboration without fear of reprisal," he stated.

He said NITDA streamlined over 396 internal processes to cut inefficiencies and enable automation, trained all staff in artificial intelligence to boost productivity, and developed a digital transformation playbook to support NBC through capacity building, digital literacy and regulatory modernisation support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking earlier, Ebuebu called for stronger ties between both agencies, describing the partnership as overdue given the rapid convergence of media and technology.

He said institutionalising collaboration would help both organisations respond effectively to emerging issues in media, technology, data governance and Nigeria's digital future.

Ebuebu added that a strategic partnership between NBC and NITDA would enhance media regulation, support content creation and distribution, promote local media growth, encourage knowledge transfer and safeguard Nigeria's cultural and national interests.