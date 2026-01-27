Nigeria: Military Should Have Apologised to Nigerians After Denying Coup Plot - Falana

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has criticised the Nigerian military for failing to apologise to Nigerians after previously denying reports of a coup plot, only to later confirm the existence of an alleged plot to overthrow the government.

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Falana said, "Yesterday, the military authorities ought to have apologised to Nigerians. People in authority must learn to take us seriously as a people."

The military had, on Monday, announced that some officers would face a military judicial panel over the alleged coup plot, more than three months after it initially arrested 16 officers for acts of indiscipline and violations of service regulations.

In October 2025, the military denied that the cancellation of the 2025 Independence Day parade was linked to any such plot, describing such claims as "false, malicious, and capable of creating unnecessary tension and distrust among Nigerians."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Reacting to the military's new position, Falana said the authorities had "deliberately misled the public."

He maintained, "If you had made a statement three months ago that there was no coup plot and, in the course of your investigation, discovered that the matter went beyond indiscipline, you ought to have apologised to the Nigerian people."

Falana argued that reversing such a serious position without an apology was unacceptable, and that a public acknowledgment and apology would have been more honourable. He expressed hope that the military would still offer an apology.

The senior advocate also questioned the military's plan to try the detained officers by court martial, stating that since the allegations involve a coup plot, the officers can only be charged with treason or treasonable felony, which are offences triable only before a Federal or State High Court.

Falana further condemned the alleged denial of access to legal counsel for the detained officers, insisting on their right to meet with lawyers, family members, and doctors -- rights he claims have been withheld. He also noted that up to 42 people had been arrested and called for the release of those who have not been formally indicted.

Vanguard News