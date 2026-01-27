Nigeria: Alaafin's Absence At Oyo's 50th Anniversary Opening 'An Affront to State', Group Says

A socio-cultural group, Ojulowo Omo Oyo, has berated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owode, over what it described as a deliberate snub to the Oyo State Government following his absence at the opening ceremony of the state's 50th anniversary celebrations, held on Monday.

The group, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its leader, Oloye Akin Aderibigbe, said the monarch's non-attendance at such a landmark state event amounted to an affront to constituted authority and a slight on the people of the state.

Aderibigbe said the Alaafin's absence was "particularly troubling" given the historic significance of the golden jubilee, adding that the celebration transcended politics and personal disagreements.

"The 50th anniversary of Oyo State is a collective milestone that belongs to all sons and daughters of the state, including its foremost traditional rulers."

"For the Alaafin of Oyo to stay away from the opening ceremony sends the wrong signal and undermines the spirit of unity the occasion represents," he said.

Aderibigbe noted that the Alaafin, as a highly revered traditional institution, was expected to rise above any differences with the government in the interest of peace, cohesion and respect for state institutions.

"Traditional rulers are custodians of culture and symbols of unity. At a time like this, personal grievances should give way to statesmanship. The absence of the Alaafin was avoidable and, in our view, unnecessary," Aderibigbe said.

According to him, the development could further deepen the frosty relationship between the palace and the state government if not handled with restraint and dialogue.

"We are worried that this action may widen existing cracks and embolden avoidable tensions. Oyo State cannot afford a prolonged rift between the government and its royal fathers," he added.

Aderibigbe linked the current tension to the controversy surrounding the recently inaugurated Oyo State Council of Obas, which is chaired on a rotational basis.

Under the arrangement, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, emerged as chairman for a two-year term, alongside the Alaafin of Oyo and the Soun of Ogbomoso, based on what Governor Seyi Makinde said was an understanding reached with the three monarchs.

However, the group recalled that the Alaafin had publicly insisted that he never held any prior meeting with the governor on a rotational chairmanship and maintained that the status quo, with the Alaafin as permanent chairman, should remain.

"This disagreement over the Council of Obas is at the heart of the current cold war. While we respect the Alaafin's position, disagreements should be resolved through engagement, not symbolic boycotts of state events," Aderibigbe said.

He urged all parties to de-escalate tensions and return to dialogue in the interest of stability and development, adding that: "Oyo State is bigger than any individual or institution. We call on the Alaafin and the state government to sheath their swords and engage constructively for the good of our people.The golden jubilee should be a moment of reconciliation, not division."