Liberia: Naymote Urges Evidence-Based Reforms After Boakai's 2026 SONA, Demands Transparency and Measurable Impact

Monrovia — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has called on the Government of Liberia to prioritize evidence-based implementation, transparency, and accountability following President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), warning that policy declarations must now translate into tangible improvements in citizens' daily lives.

In a statement issued Monday right after the president's annual message, Naymote acknowledged the President's address as a comprehensive outline of reform priorities anchored in the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and national renewal, citing focus areas including macroeconomic stabilization, domestic revenue mobilization, infrastructure development, governance and anti-corruption reforms, and Liberia's renewed international engagement--particularly the country's role on the United Nations Security Council.

The civil society organization recognized what it described as verifiable gains, including domestic revenue growth, improved audit compliance--now at 37 percent--strengthened payroll integrity, and expanded service coverage across key sectors. However, Naymote stressed that major gaps remain, noting that more than 60 percent of audit recommendations are still unimplemented, while critical information on spending efficiency, service quality, equity, and long-term sustainability remains limited.

Naymote further called for greater transparency in infrastructure development, urging the establishment of a publicly accessible national delivery dashboard covering roads, electricity, ports, airports, and digital connectivity, complete with clear timelines, budgets, and accountability mechanisms.

"The true measure of progress will not be policy articulation, but effective implementation, transparency, and measurable improvements in the daily lives of Liberians," the organization stated, emphasizing that sectors such as governance, anti-corruption, youth employment, justice sector reform, and public service delivery require publicly verifiable data, clear timelines, and robust oversight systems.

While welcoming reported reforms in governance and anti-corruption, Naymote warned that gaps in enforcement, digital transformation, and service delivery must be urgently addressed to prevent reform fatigue and public disillusionment.

The organization outlined specific priorities for the administration, including: greater disclosure of implementation data and outcomes on government programs and projects; a clear distinction between completed, ongoing, and planned projects under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development; stronger linkage between economic growth and job creation; and sustained engagement with citizens and independent oversight actors.

Looking ahead, Naymote placed particular emphasis on democratic reforms, urging that constitutional and electoral reforms receive urgent priority as Liberia enters the third year of President Boakai's administration. "Strengthening democratic institutions and practices is essential, particularly as the current constitution is outdated and no longer fully reflects the needs of our evolving democracy," the statement said.

Naymote reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement with government and development partners, stressing that Liberia's progress depends not on policy intent alone, but on measurable, inclusive, and lasting impact for all citizens.