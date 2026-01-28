Liberia: Rep. Kolleh Donates 40 Hanging Fans to BCTC Students Council

Bong County District #2 Representative, and Chair of the House of Representatives Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, James M. Kolleh has donated 40 hanging fans to the Bong County Technical College (BCTC) Students Council.

The donation was officially made on Monday, 26 January 2026, fulfilling a promise Mr Kolleh made during the inauguration of the BCTC Students Council leadership in 2025.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Cyrus Domal Cemmue, Post Executive Secretary in the office of Representative Kolleh, confirmed that the fans were provided through the combined support of Mr Kolleh and Speaker of the House, Richard Nangbe Koon. Mr Cemmue said both leaders were committed to promoting a conducive learning environment for students at the technical college.

"This initiative is part of our broader commitment to support education in Bong County," Mr Cemmue said. "Representative Kolleh and Speaker Koon recognise the challenges our students face, especially in maintaining comfortable conditions in classrooms during the hot season."

The 40 hanging fans were handed over to the President of the student leadership of BCTC, represented by Students Council President Alfred Kollie and other council officials.

In his remarks, Mr. Kollie expressed gratitude to both Rep Kolleh and Speaker Koon for delivering on their commitment. He said the fans would help address the long-standing issue of excessive heat in classrooms, which has affected student concentration and overall learning.

"We are deeply appreciative of this timely support from our representative and the Speaker of the House," Mr. Kollie said. "These fans will significantly improve the learning environment for our students, and we are thankful for their investment in the welfare of BCTC."

Students present at the event also welcomed the donation, noting that improved ventilation would enhance comfort and academic performance across the college.

The handover is another effort by elected officials to engage with and support educational institutions in Bong County. Representative Kolleh's gesture is a continued focus on strengthening infrastructure and resources that benefit students and the broader academic community.