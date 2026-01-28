Rwanda Explains Arbitration Case Against UK Over Cancelled Migration Partnership

Rwanda has given details of the legal and factual basis of its arbitration case against the United Kingdom, saying it was left with no option but to pursue formal proceedings after London failed to honour key financial and resettlement commitments under the Migration and Economic Development Partnership (MEDP).

The partnership, which was terminated by the new UK Labour government, was aimed at relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda from where they would be facilitated to start a new dignified life.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Office of the Government Spokesperson said Rwanda submitted a Notice of Arbitration on November 24, 2025, to the Permanent Court of Arbitration under Article 22 of the MEDP treaty, formally initiating proceedings against the UK.

"This Notice commences arbitration proceedings against the United Kingdom," the government said.

The MEDP, which entered into force on April 25, 2024, was established at the request of the United Kingdom as part of efforts to address irregular migration. Under the legally binding agreement, the UK committed financial support for refugee hosting and economic integration in Rwanda and agreed to make arrangements to resettle in Britain a portion of the most vulnerable refugees hosted in Rwanda.

Rwanda said its participation in the partnership was grounded in its long-standing refugee protection policy and experience hosting refugees in cooperation with international partners.

"Initiated at the request of the United Kingdom, the MEDP is a bold new approach to deter the dangerous migration journeys which are causing untold suffering," the statement said, adding that the partnership reflected Rwanda's "track record of welcoming and hosting refugees and migrants from around the world."

According to government, the dispute arose after a change of administration in the UK in July 2024, when the British Prime Minister publicly declared that the partnership was "dead and buried," without prior notice to Rwanda.

"He did so without prior notice to Rwanda, contrary to the spirit of the partnership that had always characterised the MEDP," the statement said.

Rwanda was later informed that no further relocations under the scheme were planned and that the UK would consider formal termination of the treaty at a later stage.

A central issue in the arbitration is £100 million in agreed financial commitment, comprising two instalments of £50 million due in April 2025 and April 2026. Rwanda said these payments were confirmed through a binding exchange of diplomatic notes in June 2024, intended to support refugee hosting and economic integration.

In November 2024, the UK requested that Rwanda forgo the payments in anticipation of the treaty's termination. Rwanda said it showed flexibility, indicating it was willing to accept revised arrangements if the treaty were formally ended and new terms negotiated.

"Discussions between Rwanda and the United Kingdom did not however ultimately take place and the amounts remain due and payable under the treaty," the statement said.

The government also accused the UK of failing to implement another key obligation, making arrangements to resettle vulnerable refugees from Rwanda.

"The United Kingdom has made clear that it has no intention of honouring its further commitment to make arrangements to resettle in the UK a portion of the most vulnerable refugees hosted in Rwanda," it said.

"Disappointingly, Rwanda's attempts to move the UK from its entrenched position have been unsuccessful."

Shortly after filing its response to Rwanda's Notice of Arbitration, the UK formally notified Kigali of the termination of the treaty. Under the MEDP's terms, the termination will take effect on March 16, 2026.

"Rwanda sincerely regrets that the UK has decided to bring the partnership to an end," the statement said.

In the arbitration, Rwanda is advancing three claims: breach of a binding exchange of diplomatic notes governing financial arrangements; breach of Article 18 of the treaty relating to those financial obligations; and breach of Article 19 by refusing to make arrangements to resettle vulnerable refugees.

"Rwanda regrets that it has been necessary to pursue these claims in arbitration but faced with the United Kingdom's intransigence on these issues, it has been left with no other choice," the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Michael Butera, Chief Technical Advisor to the Minister of Justice, told The New Times that Rwanda had first pursued diplomatic engagement before invoking arbitration.

"Arbitration offers a structured and neutral process through which both parties may present their positions and obtain a determination in accordance with international law," Butera said.

Despite the dispute, the government stressed that Rwanda remains committed to international cooperation on migration and refugee protection.

"Rwanda remains committed to finding solutions to the global migration crisis, including providing safety, dignity and opportunity to refugees and migrants who come to our country," the statement said.