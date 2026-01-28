Nigeria: National Grid Records Second Collapse in 4 Days

Nigeria's electricity grid has once again experienced collapse with all electricity distribution companies not getting supply.

A check on the website of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) showed that all the Discos were not allocated supply as at 10:54 am.

Also, only Delta gas power plant was generating electricity as at 11:14 am with 39megawatts on the grid.

Daily Trust reports that this will be the second grid collapse in four days with the last occurring on Friday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The NISO had explained that preliminary operational reports indicated that the collapse was associated with the simultaneous tripping of multiple 330kV transmission lines, alongside the disconnection of some grid-connected generating units.

"These events collectively contributed to the system collapse at the time indicated. Following the outage, system restoration activities commenced at about 13:15 hours, in accordance with established grid restoration and recovery procedures.

"As of the time of this update, electricity supply has been successfully restored to Abuja, Osogbo, Benin, Onitsha, Sakete, Jebba, Kainji, Shiroro, and parts of Lagos, while restoration efforts are continuing progressively in other parts of the country."

"A detailed investigation into the root and contributory causes of the disturbance is currently ongoing. The full restoration and stabilization of the grid remains a top operational priority."

UPDATE NEWS:

Nigerians can now invest ₦2.5 million on premium domains and profit about ₦17-₦25 million. All earnings paid in US Dollars. Rather than wonder, click here to find out how it works.