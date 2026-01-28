Nigeria: Not Even the Military Damaged Our National Life Like APC - Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of damaging the country's national life, describing it as "Worst administration" in his political life.

Speaking at the launch of The Loyalist, a book written by National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Atiku said he was happy that various politicians were able to come together to form the ADC.

The ADC Chieftain expressed gratitude to the contributors and supporters of the launch for supporting Abdullahi and enriching national discourse.

He asked readers to approach the book not merely as a story, but as a guide to personal and collective responsibility, saying, "Let it guide us in the discharge of our public responsibilities, and may it inspire ongoing dialogue, scholarship, and action that advance justice, fairness, dignity, and opportunity for every citizen of this country."

Atiku said there was a unique opportunity within the ADC as a political party, because it is a convergence of various political leanings across the country, united in an effort to reunite Nigeria and renew the country's democratic journey.

"If there is anything positive in our recent political development, it is this coming together to rescue the country from what I consider the worst administration I have witnessed in nearly four decades of political life. Not even the military dictatorships before 1999 damaged our national life and consciousness in the way this administration has done.

"Many of us here were part of the formation of the APC. Unfortunately, what we believed would rescue the country has not happened. Just as we once took responsibility to come together and form a political alternative, we must again come together to ensure the emergence of a new political organisation capable of salvaging this country for the benefit of its people," he said.