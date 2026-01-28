Nigeria: Tinubu Stumbles, Falls in Turkey

President Bola Tinubu missed his step briefly and fell in Ankara, capital of Turkey, on Tuesday.

The Nigerian leader was walking alongside his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Erdogan, when the incident happened.

Earlier, Tinubu had inspected a parade as part of the massive reception he received.

A review of the video of the incident showed that a camera man who moved close to the president triggered the fall.

This is not the first time that Tinubu would be in the news over such incident.

During a ceremony to mark the June 12 Democracy Day in 2024, the president fell as he mounted the parade vehicle to take him round the Eagle Square.

The President missed his step and tripped as he entered the open roof vehicle, but his security aides quickly came to his aid.

He later spoke about it at a dinner to commemorate Democracy Day.

The president referred to the fall as "Swagger", saying social media was confused about it.

"Early this morning, I had a swagger and it's on the social media. They are confused whether I was doing buga or doing babbaringa, but it is a day to celebrate Democracy while doing dobale for the day. I am a traditional Yoruba boy, I did my dobale," he had said.