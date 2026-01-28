Nigeria: President Bola Tinubu's State Visit to Turkey - the Quick Wins

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, arrived in Ankara, the state capital of Türkiye, to commence a historic state visit. On Tuesday, before a grand reception at the Presidential Palace, T.C. Cumhurbaşkanliği Külliyesi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to the President at his suite.

President Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Palace, where a resplendent ceremony was held to welcome him. After inspecting the guard of honour, the President and his host, President Erdogan, went into a private meeting for bilateral talks.

President Tinubu's visit holds immense significance, and happening at a time, the nation is gaining global attention for very good reasons. Nigeria has regained its natural place in the phyla of nations.

Nigeria is Türkiye's largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with over 50 Turkish companies operating in the country and with investments totalling over $400 million. Nigeria's exports to Türkiye were $504.67 million during 2024, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

The visit is not a jaunt or a leisure run, but a historically, economically, diplomatically, and security-wise consequential visit.

Some of the quick wins, viz-a-viz the memoranda of understanding, signed, include:

1. Agreement on defence cooperation. Türkiye is a Middle-Eastern power with advanced defence capabilities and some success in combating terrorism. Nigeria, as a strategic partner, is strengthening its relations with Türkiye in this regard.

2. Joint declaration establishing the economy and trade joint committee.

3. Agreement in the field of Halal quality assurance.

4. Cooperation in the field of higher education.

5. Cooperation in the field of media and communication.

6. Cooperation in the field of diaspora policy.

7. Cooperation in the field of education.

8. Cooperation between the Republic of Türkiye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Diplomacy Academy, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs Academy.

Speaking after the signing ceremony minutes ago, President Tinubu emphasised the urgency of collaboration among global partners in tackling today's existential problems for tomorrow's security, peace, and progress.

"How do we build an inclusive economy together? How do we reform and get vulnerable people involved in the economy? How do we ensure peace in the world?" Nigeria's President said.

"We discussed efforts against terrorism. We discussed how to defeat agents of destabilisation."

President Tinubu's state visit to Türkiye earns our nation another dividend in trade, defence, and diplomacy.

Nwabufo is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement