Nigeria: Tinubu Stumbles, Regains Balance During Welcome Ceremony in Turkey

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, stumbled during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, where he is on an official visit to strengthen bilateral relations between both nations.

Viral videos on social media show the moment the incident occurred as Tinubu walked alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a ceremonial march-past organised in his honour at the parade ground in Ankara.

He appeared to miss his step but was immediately assisted by nearby officials, helping him regain balance and continue the ceremony without any disruption.

Witnesses at the event said the mishap drew brief attention before proceedings continued smoothly.

The President's visit to Turkey was aimed at consolidating the long-standing cordial relations between the two countries and exploring new areas of cooperation.

According to the Presidency, the visit will feature high-level bilateral talks between Tinubu and Erdoğan on trade, security, investment, and regional cooperation. Both leaders are also expected to witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) designed to deepen economic and diplomatic ties.

A Nigeria-Turkey Business Forum will also hold on the sidelines of the visit to connect investors from both nations and unlock new opportunities for mutual growth.

Senior Nigerian officials on the President's entourage include the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; and the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd).