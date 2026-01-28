Nigeria: Super Eagles Captain Ndidi Loses Father in Road Crash

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has lost his father, Sunday Ndidi, who died on Tuesday following a road accident in Delta State.

The retired military officer was reportedly involved in a crash in Umunede and was confirmed dead after being rushed to a hospital in Agbor, Delta State.

Ndidi's Turkish club, Besiktas, confirmed the tragedy on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi's esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident," the club said in a statement via their official X account.

"May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones."

Ndidi recently captained Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, where he also scored his first international goal for the country.

During his celebration after a headed goal against Tunisia in Nigeria's second group match, Ndidi dedicated the moment to his father and his admiration for former Nigerian captain Kanu Nwankwo.

Born and raised in Lagos, Ndidi grew up in military barracks where his father's strict upbringing helped instil discipline and resilience, qualities he says shaped him well.