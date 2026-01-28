Nigeria: Tinubu Plans Overhaul of Health Institutions, Transmits 24 Bills to Senate for Legislative Action

The Senate has received the transmission of 24 health sector bills from President Bola Tinubu for legislative consideration, in line with Section 58(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The bills were conveyed in a letter addressed to the Senate and read during plenary by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday.

President Tinubu explained that the proposed legislations followed a comprehensive review of existing health sector laws carried out by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in collaboration with the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, and subsequently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to the President, the bills were aimed at streamlining governance structures across health institutions by reducing over-bloated board memberships, with a view to improving efficiency, effectiveness, and service delivery within the sector.

He noted that the proposed legislations cover a wide range of health institutions and regulatory bodies, including tertiary and teaching hospitals, specialty hospitals, professional councils, and regulatory agencies.

Among the amendment bills transmitted to the Senate are those relating to the National Hospital for Women and Children, Abuja; Federal Medical Centres; National Specialty Hospitals Management Board; Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board; National Eye Centre; National Ear Care Centre; Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria; Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria; the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); and the National Blood Service Agency, among others.

The President also listed additional legislative proposals such as the Records Officers Registration and Digital Health Bill 2025 and the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Bill 2025.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the Senate would give the bills careful and judicious consideration in the interest of strengthening Nigeria's health sector.

After the bills were read at plenary, the Senate President referred all 24 bills to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative action.