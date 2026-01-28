Nigerian Army Foils Terrorist Escape, Rescues 11 Kidnap Victims After 3 Months in Captivity

The Nigerian Army has rescued 11 kidnap victims during a late-night counter-terrorism operation along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway corridor, marking another major success in the military's ongoing efforts to combat banditry and terrorism in the North-West.

According to a statement posted on the Army's official Facebook page on Tuesday morning, troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Doka launched the operation on January 26, 2026, after detecting armed terrorists attempting to move their captives through the Gidan Duna-Amale bush track under the cover of darkness.

"In a sophisticated display of modern warfare and tactical precision, the Nigerian Army has recorded another major operational success with the rescue of eleven kidnapped Nigerians," the statement read.

"The operation reaffirms our resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Army said the operation was made possible through the use of high-definition, long-range CCTV surveillance, which enabled troops to locate and intercept the terrorists' movement in real-time.

"Upon detecting the movement, troops swiftly initiated a coordinated pursuit using tactical vehicles and motorcycles, overwhelming the criminals and forcing them to abandon their captives," the Army added.

During the operation, five adult males, three adult females, and three children were rescued. The victims had been held captive for 92 days, following their abduction from Gada Mallam Maman Community of Kaduna State on October 26, 2025.

The Army noted that the terrorists fled into nearby bushes after a high-speed chase, abandoning the victims without confrontation.

"This decisive action highlights the Nigerian Army's effective integration of modern surveillance technology with agile ground operations," the statement continued. "It underscores our relentless commitment to protecting lives, securing key routes, and ensuring that criminals find no refuge by day or night."

The rescued victims have since been handed over to local authorities for medical evaluation and further profiling before reuniting them with their families.