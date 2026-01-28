Nigeria: DHQ Denies Neglecting Wounded-in-Action Soldiers

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied neglecting wounded-in-action soldiers and reaffirmed commitment to the welfare of its personnel.

The Director, Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, stated this on Tuesday while reacting to a viral video on social media suggesting neglect, lack of care and institutional indifference to the welfare of military personnel wounded in action.

He stated that while the Armed Forces respects the right of citizens to express concerns, it is important to correct misleading impressions and place verifiable facts on record.

"The welfare of Nigerian military personnel, especially those wounded in action remains a top moral priority of the AFN.

"All personnel injured during operations or combat are entitled to comprehensive medical care under established Armed Forces medical policies. This care is provided both locally and abroad, depending on the nature and severity of injuries. The AFN routinely facilitates advanced treatment for critically wounded personnel in reputable medical facilities outside Nigeria where such care is required," he said.

According him, in Nigeria, wounded personnel receive treatment across the Armed Forces' network of military hospitals and medical centres, complemented where necessary by referrals to specialised civilian facilities at government expense.

"Medical evacuation, surgery, rehabilitation, prosthetics and long-term care are integral parts of this framework," he said.

He reiterated that the Armed Forces also maintain favourable discharge and medical boarding conditions for personnel whose injuries prevent further service, ensuring access to pensions, gratuities and other statutory benefits in line with extant regulations.

The statement added that families of personnel killed in action were also not abandoned.

"They are supported through death benefits, insurance payouts, pensions, educational support initiatives for dependants and continuous engagement by military authorities.

Undoubtedly, the insinuation that "nobody cares" about injured or fallen soldiers is inaccurate and unfair," he stressed.

He explained further that beyond medical treatment, wounded personnel benefit from structured welfare support, including rehabilitation programmes, counselling, family support mechanisms and sustained command oversight.

"It is worth noting that even the soldiers used in the unfortunate video are clear evidence to the efforts of the AFN in rehabilitating those wounded in action as they are all living witnesses.

"It suffices to mention that they serve as a courageous testimony to the great sacrifices made by personnel who continue to serve the nation in spite of the loss of many colleagues to death and injury in the course of the noble profession of arms," he said.

The Director further highlighted Nigeria's active participation in the Invictus Games, a global platform founded to support and inspire wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women through sports recovery and rehabilitation.

He said Nigeria's involvement in the Invictus Games underscored the AFN's commitment to the physical recovery, mental resilience and social reintegration of its wounded heroes.

"The positive impact of this initiative on morale, confidence and public awareness has been significant and enduring.

"That said, the Armed Forces acknowledge that welfare systems, like all large institutions, require continuous improvement," added.

He said constructive feedback was, therefore, welcome, however, unsubstantiated sweeping generalisations that suggest institutional neglect do a dis-service to the many professionals within the AFN who work daily often quietly to care for wounded colleagues and honour the sacrifices of fallen heroes.

"Negative and unfounded generalisations could also impact negatively on the teeming young men and women who make the conscious choice of joining the noble profession of arms in order to defend the fatherland as well as protect the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens," he noted.

He reassured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained committed to transparency, accountability and above all, the welfare and dignity of the men and women who risk their lives in defence of the nation.