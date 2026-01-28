Nigeria: Wike Approves ₦12bn for January Salaries of FCTA Workers, Says Blackmail Won't Move Him

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he has approved January salaries for FCT Administration (FCTA) staff amounting to over ₦12 billion.

The approval came shortly after a court ruling that suspended the strike action embarked upon by the workers.

He stated this while addressing journalists in his office after the court ruling on Tuesday.

Wike insisted that the government has largely met workers' legitimate demands, despite the the declaration of the industrial action.

He added that the strike was hijacked by political interests, forcing the administration to seek legal intervention to prevent a breakdown of order.

"I just signed January salaries amounting to over ₦12 billion. Yet the FCT is entitled to only one per cent of federal revenue. If the Federal Government earns ₦1 trillion, the FCT gets about ₦10 billion. That allocation alone cannot even cover salaries, not to talk of running the administration," he said.

He explained that the government initially chose dialogue and engagement when the strike began, noting that it did not rush to court.

"When the strike started, we believed in dialogue. We felt the issues could be resolved through discussion. But when it became clear that politicians have hijacked the strike, we had no choice but to go to court and allow the law to decide," Wike stated.

The minister acknowledged workers' rights in a democracy but insisted that strike action should always be a last resort.

"This is a democracy. Everyone has the right to protest. But if workers made 14 demands and government addressed about 10, there should be room for understanding and patience," he said.

Drawing from his experience as a former governor and local government chairman, Wike said he understood labour struggles but warned against unrealistic demands.

"When demands are legitimate, government should acknowledge them. But it is not always possible to implement everything at once. Government does not deny legitimate entitlements, especially wages," he added.

Wike also dismissed claims that he was chased out of his office during the strike, describing such reports as false and politically motivated.

"I was in my office, went to the airport to see Mr. President, travelled to Turkey, and returned. These stories are deliberate misinformation," he said.

On revenue challenges, the minister disclosed that the administration has significantly improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), increasing it from about ₦9 billion when he assumed office to ₦30 billion.

"When we take steps to improve IGR, people complain. But that progress is what sustains salaries, reforms, and development," he said.

He highlighted key reforms under the current administration, including the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission, appointment of permanent secretaries, and establishment of the Office of the Head of Service.

"Before now, workers retired at director level, but they can now rise to Permanent Secretary. This was made possible by the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"You cannot expect government to spend all available revenue on wages alone while neglecting massive infrastructure development," Wike noted.

Following the court order suspending the strike, the minister issued a stern warning to workers.

"Disobeying the law has consequences. From tomorrow, any worker who refuses to resume work will face disciplinary action. Anyone who attempts to block government facilities will face the full weight of the law," he said.

Wike rejected claims that dialogue had broken down, insisting that engagement with unions has always been ongoing with his approval.

"No amount of blackmail or political games will intimidate this administration. We will obey the court, and everyone else must do the same," he declared.