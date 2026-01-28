Liberia: Legislators Withdraw Controversial Port Autonomy Bill

27 January 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Legislature has notified the Executive Branch, through the Office of the President, of its decision to withdraw the contentious Port Autonomy Bill for further review and correction.

In their joint communication, the Legislature assured the President that the bill will be resubmitted within two weeks after necessary corrections are made by the Public Corporation Committee.

In response, President Boakai formally acknowledged receipt of the communication and accepted the Legislature's decision.

