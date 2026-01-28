Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Reaffirms Market Stability As PMs Price Increases to N839 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has reaffirmed its commitment to market stability and uninterrupted nationwide supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) following a recent price adjustment that saw the retail price rise to N839 per litre at MRS outlets.

The refinery in a statement yesterday, explained that the price increase followed the conclusion of the festive period, during which it implemented a deliberate and temporary price support intervention to cushion Nigerians amid heightened household spending.

This marked the second consecutive festive season in which the refinery absorbed significant costs in the national interest, after providing logistics support in 2024 and implementing a price reduction in 2025 to promote affordability and market calm.

According to the company, "despite the festive price reduction, many filling stations failed to reflect the adjusted prices at the pump, thereby preventing consumers from fully benefiting from the intervention."

With the festive season over, the refinery said PMS prices were modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long-term market stability and affordability.

"Under the current pricing structure, the PMS gantry price is N799 per litre, while MRS retail outlets are selling at N839 per litre."

Quoted in the statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, disclosed that "the facility continues to supply approximately 50 million litres of PMS daily to the domestic market," noting that evacuation and nationwide distribution are operating smoothly.

Bird further stated that "the refinery's flexible design allows it to process a wide range of crude oil and intermediate feedstocks, ensuring uninterrupted PMS supply even during planned maintenance activities." He said this capability guarantees stability in domestic fuel supply.

As a domestic producer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery said it remains a key stabilising force in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, shielding the market from import-related volatility and external supply disruptions.

The refinery reaffirmed its focus on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians, while supporting sustainable growth in the country's energy sector.