Nigeria: Turkiye Targeting $5bn in Trade With Nigeria, Also to Help in Fighting Terrorism - Erdogan

President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has disclosed his country's commitment to a $5 billion trade volume target with Nigeria, even as he hinted at his country's resolve to help Nigeria fight insecurity.

According to him, discussions on the deal, among several others, have already commenced.

Erdogan, who stated this in Ankara, yesterday, at a joint press briefing with President Bola Tinubu, who is in the country for a state visit, said the establishment of the Joint Economy and Trade Committee between the two countries would create opportunities for an expansion and support for Turkish investments in Nigeria in order to meet the target.

Erdogan praised the commitment, will and determination of President Tinubu in attracting investment to the country, describing the presence of several ministers and high-ranking officials as the clearest indication of this determination.

His words: "Today, we conducted a comprehensive review of our relations with the esteemed president and his delegation in the fields of trade, investments, energy, education and defence industry.

"Firstly, we see that we have significant potential in the fields of trade and investment. In today's meetings, our commitment is to the target of $5 billion trade volume, and we discussed the steps that need to be taken.

"We also discussed opportunities to support our investments in Nigeria. We believe that the Joint Economy and Trade Committee, which we agreed to establish today, will be instrumental in this regard."

Erdogan hailed Tinubu's strides in the energy sector, which has resulted in the restructuring of the country's economy.

He hoped that the cooperation between the Turkish Petroleum Corporation and their Nigerian counterparts as well as other organisations would bring expected outcomes.

On the issue of terrorism in Nigeria and within the Sahel Region, Erdogan promised to assist, given its history in tackling insurgency.

According to him, "Terrorist organisations emerging, particularly in Africa's Sahel region, unfortunately pose a threat to the peace of the entire continent.

"We stand by the friendly people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism under the leadership of President Tinubu.

"In fact, today, we addressed opportunities for closer cooperation in the fields of military training and intelligence. We stated that we are ready to share our country's significant experience in the fight against terrorism.

"Also, I believe that we will soon see positive outcomes from the meetings that Nigerian officials will hold with our leading defence industry companies during this visit."

In his remarks, Tinubu expressed gratitude to the Republic of Turkiye for its openness and willingness to collaborate on promotion of freedom, stability and prosperity globally.

He emphasised the importance of the creation of an inclusive economy particularly focusing on vulnerable people.

Tinubu commended the Turkish leader for "willing to collaborate, willing to help, willing to work together to promote freedom, stability and shared prosperity across the world.

"What is very important to the countries being discussed -trade, business, no restrictions, giving opportunity to those who are ready to learn to work and prosper.

"How do we build an inclusive economy together? How do we reform and get vulnerable people involved in the economy? How do we ensure peace in the world?" he asked.

The president stressed that Nigeria would continue to play its big role for peace and stability in Africa despite the instability around the country.

"We discussed efforts against terrorism. We discussed how to defeat agents of destabilisation."

Tinubu, also praised President Erdogan for his commitment towards promoting global peace particularly the efforts in Somalia.

At the end of the bilateral meeting between the officials of the two countries, nine agreements were exchanged.

They were Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Diaspora Policy, Agreement on Defence Cooperation, Joint Declaration Establishing Economy and Trade Joint Committee, and Agreement in the Field of Halal Quality Infrastructure.

Others included Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education, Cooperation in the Field of Media and Communication, Cooperation in the Field of Education, Cooperation Between the Republic of Türkiye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Diplomacy Academy, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

There were those in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs Academy; and Cooperation Between the Republic of Turkiye, Ministry of Social Services and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ministry of women Affairs and Social Development.