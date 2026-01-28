Nigeria: CBN Grants Two-Month Grace Period On Expired NAFDAC Licences for Form M

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved a two-month temporary dispensation allowing the continued use of NAFDAC licences that expired on December 31, 2025, for the processing of Forms M.

The grace period which runs until February 28, 2026, is aimed at preventing trade disruptions as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) completes the transition from its legacy NICIS II system to the new B'Odogwu platform.

The apex bank in a circular signed by the Director of the Trade and Exchange Department, Aliyu M. Ashiru noted that all Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs) have been directed to continue accepting expired licences for Form M processing and to ensure strict compliance with the terms of this dispensation.

It stated: "The Central Bank of Nigeria wishes to notify all Authorised Dealers Banks (ADBs) and the general public of a temporary dispensation offered by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) permitting the continued use of NAFDAC licenses that expired on 31st December, 2025, for the processing of Forms M for a two-month temporary dispensation ending February 28, 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The temporary dispensation has become necessary due to the transition from legacy NICIS Il system and the inability of importers to validate or renew NAFDAC licenses on B'Odogwu after December 2025."

The central bank further noted that the two-month window was intended to ensure uninterrupted trade operations while NAFDAC finalises the integration of its system with the new National Single Window.

It added: Accordingly, all Authorised Dealer Banks are to note the following: Continue accepting NAFDAC licences that expired on December 31, 2025, for the purpose of processing Forms M. Ensure compliance with the terms of this dispensation, which expires on February 28, 2026.

"This measure is aimed at preventing disruption in trade processes while NAFDAC completes the integration of its system with the new National Single Window."