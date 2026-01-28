Nigeria: Judicial Reforms - Tinubu Proposes Virtual Hearings, Increases Appeal Court Justices to 110

President Tinubu said the reforms are designed to improve professional efficiency and legal certainty in appellate practice in line with modern institutional standards.

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted an executive bill to the Senate seeking to amend the Court of Appeal Act to increase the number of justices from 70 to 110.

The proposed amendment also aims to modernise appellate court proceedings through the introduction of virtual hearings and the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC) within the Court of Appeal.

Notice of the bill was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, Mr Tinubu said the amendment is intended to strengthen the institutional capacity, efficiency, and effectiveness of the Court of Appeal in line with constitutional provisions and evolving realities in the justice sector.

"The bill seeks to increase the number of justices of the Court of Appeal from 70 to 110 and provide clarification of judicial structure and seniority," the president said.

He added that the bill introduces a restructuring of the ranking system within the court, including provisions on the ranking of the president of the Court of Appeal and the determination of seniority among justices.

On the proposed ADR Centre, Mr Tinubu explained that the initiative would allow certain appellate matters to be resolved outside the conventional court process.

"The bill provides for the conduct of proceedings of the Court of Appeal through electronic and audio means, and the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC).

"The bill seeks to establish an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre within the Court of Appeal, where appellate matters may be referred for settlement," the president added.

Reasons for reforms

The president said the reforms are designed to improve professional efficiency and legal certainty in appellate practice in line with modern institutional standards.

He noted that the amendment will also update terminology and definitions in the principal Act, including the formal recognition of virtual hearings and modern correctional nomenclature.

"The bill also seeks to update terminology and definitions within the principal Act, including the recognition of virtual hearings and modern correctional nomenclature," he said.

"It seeks to consolidate interpretative provisions to ensure clarity, consistency, and alignment with the current legal and institutional framework."

Mr Tinubu noted that the amendment has become necessary due to the increasing workload at the appellate court and is expected to reduce delays in the administration of justice, strengthen access to justice, and promote public confidence in the judiciary.

Federal High Court amendment bill

In a separate letter, the president also transmitted a bill seeking to amend the Federal High Court Act to increase the number of judges from 70 to 90.

He further requested the Senate to screen and confirm the nomination of Oyewole Kayode as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

After the letters were read, Mr Akpabio referred the amendment bills and the nomination to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative action.

The committee, whose responsibility lies solely in designing the Senate's legislative agenda, is expected to list the bills on the Order Paper for Wednesday's plenary for first reading.

If the Senate so decides, the bills may be scheduled immediately for second reading, during which the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, will lead debate on their general principles and clauses, after which they will be referred to the Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights for public hearing.