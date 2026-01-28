Nigeria: Experts Say Social Media Addiction Can Lead to Mental Health Challenges

Ms Ibrahim emphasised that the challenges might eventually lead to suicidal ideations, low self-esteem, poor sleep, reduced attention, memory impairment and poor academic performance.

Two medical experts have highlighted the health risks of excessive phone and social media usage, cautioning that they could lead to mental health challenges.

The experts made the remarks in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Oluwagbemi Ibrahim, a Psychiatrist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, said social media addiction could lead to depression, anxiety from cyberbullying and unhealthy comparison.

She remarked that excessive phone and social media use, especially among young people, could cause fatigue, headache, burnout, irritability and eye and visual problems.

"There are also metabolic risks, as excessive social media usage encourages a sedentary lifestyle, which serves as a risk factor for conditions such as weight gain, diabetes, hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases.

"There is the risk of musculoskeletal problems such as wrist and thumb pain, and poor posture leading to chronic pain," she said.

According to her, the interventions that can help to mitigate health risks of social media addiction in young people include: limiting screen time and avoiding social media before bedtime.

Others, she adds include encouraging physical activity, promoting real-life social interaction, observing periods of abstinence from social media, especially when usage becomes excessive, and psychoeducation on healthy media use.

"Social media has no doubt revolutionised us, opening doors of great opportunities and helping to build society.

"However, as we navigate its use, it is imperative to engage responsibly, maximising its benefits and mitigating the harmful effects," the psychiatrist stressed.

Excessive use of social media increases risk of obesity

Also, Oluwaseun Iyiola, Senior Registrar, Family Medicine at UCH, Ibadan, said excessive social media use had been linked with increased anxiety, low mood and constant comparison, among others.

Ms Iyiola remarked that many young people feel pressured to look perfect, live a "successful" life, or keep up with unrealistic trends.

Emotionally, she adds that it can reduce attention span and make it harder to focus on schoolwork or even conversations.

According to her, some young people also develop dependency and feel restless or upset when they are offline.

"Physically, long hours on phones can cause eye strain, headaches, neck and back pain, and poor posture," she said.

"When screen time replaces movement and sleep, the body also suffers, socially; ironically, too much online interaction can reduce real-life connection.

"Also, some youths withdraw from family activities or struggle with face-to-face communication," she said.

The physician emphasised that with many hours spent scrolling, watching videos, or chatting online, there would be less time left for physical activities.

She added that children and adolescents might skip outdoor play, sports, or even simple movement such as walking.

She noted that this sedentary lifestyle, combined with frequent snacking while using phones, increases the risk of weight gain over time.

"Poor sleep, which often accompanies heavy phone use, also affects hormones that regulate appetite, making weight gain more likely," she said.

"So, while social media does not directly cause obesity, excessive use strongly supports habits that increase the risk.

"Many adolescents stay up late on their phones, especially at night when supervision is lower; notifications, messages, videos, and fear of missing out keep the brain alert when it should be winding down."

To reduce health risks from social media addiction in young people, Ms Iyiola said simple and practical steps could work better.

She recommends that setting clear limits on screen time, especially at night, is very effective.

"Phones should ideally be kept out of bedrooms during sleep hours," she said.

The family health physician further urged parents to always watch for the warning signs.

The signs, she said, include: sudden mood changes, withdrawal from family, falling school performance, sleep problems, irritability when phones are restricted, loss of interest in previous activities, or constant phone checking.

On how healthcare providers can screen for social media health-related issues, Ms Iyiola advised healthcare providers to ask simple questions during consultations.

"Questions such as, 'How many hours do you spend on your phone daily?' 'Do you sleep with your phone nearby?' Does social media ever make you feel anxious, sad, or pressured?'

"These conversations, when done without judgment, often reveal a lot."