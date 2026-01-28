Nigeria: Tinubu Stepped On Metal, Stumbled but Didn't Fall in Turkiye - Presidency

27 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — The Presidency has defended the missed steps of President Bola Tinubu at the beginning of his official visit to Turkiye on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a written response to THISDAY's enquiries over the issue, explained that the President stepped on a metal which made him to lose his balance.

Describing the incident as no big deal, Onanuga clarified that President Tinubu did not fall but only tumbled.

According to him: "The president stepped on a metal on the floor, which made him to lose his balance. This is not a big deal, except for those who want to make a mischief out of the fleeting incident. It was a mere stumble, thank God, not a fall."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.