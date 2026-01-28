Nigeria: Tinubu Stepped On Metal, Stumbled but Didn't Fall in Turkiye - Presidency

Abuja — The Presidency has defended the missed steps of President Bola Tinubu at the beginning of his official visit to Turkiye on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a written response to THISDAY's enquiries over the issue, explained that the President stepped on a metal which made him to lose his balance.

Describing the incident as no big deal, Onanuga clarified that President Tinubu did not fall but only tumbled.

According to him: "The president stepped on a metal on the floor, which made him to lose his balance. This is not a big deal, except for those who want to make a mischief out of the fleeting incident. It was a mere stumble, thank God, not a fall."