Nigeria: Govt Warns Contractors Against Delays On Sokoto-Gusau-Zaria Highway

SOKOTO: The Minister of State for Works, Mr. Bello Goronyo, has cautioned contractors handling the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria highway project to adhere strictly to agreed timelines and specifications as the Federal Government intensifies monitoring of the strategic road project.

Goronyo issued the warning on Sunday during an inspection tour of ongoing reconstruction works covering Dange-Shuni and Tureta in Sokoto State, as well as Talata Mafara, Maru and Bungudu in Zamfara State.

He said the inspection was part of the Ministry of Works' routine oversight to assess progress, quality of work and compliance with contractual terms.

According to the minister, the road is a major transport corridor linking several states and is important for easing movement of people and goods across the region.

"I am leading a team of directors and senior officials of the ministry to assess the level of work done, the quality of construction and adherence to project specifications," Goronyo said, noting that he was representing the Minister of Works.

He stressed that contractors are expected to comply fully with the terms of their contracts, adding that the Federal Government would take appropriate administrative steps where necessary to ensure project objectives are met.

The minister acknowledged progress recorded on the Sokoto-Tureta-Mafara section of the highway, while urging contractors to sustain the pace of work and maintain quality standards.

He noted that earlier delays associated with compensation to affected property owners had slowed construction activities but said work had resumed following the resolution of those issues by relevant authorities.

On the Mafara-Maru-Gusau section, Goronyo said the ministry had reviewed the current level of work and would continue to engage contractors to improve delivery within agreed timelines.

He reiterated the Federal Government's commitment to completing the entire project within the stipulated timeframe, in line with the project design and contract agreement.

The minister also commended efforts aimed at improving security around construction sites, noting that enhanced security had contributed to improved working conditions for personnel on site.

Goronyo said the Federal Government continues to prioritise durable road infrastructure and long-term planning in highway development nationwide.

During the inspection, he was accompanied by the Director of Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Mr. U.B. Ekong, and the Director of Highways Planning and Development, Mr. C.A. Ogbuagu.

The delegation engaged contractors and community representatives, assuring residents of continued government oversight and adherence to established procedures in project execution.