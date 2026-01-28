Nigeria: Super Eagles Captain Ndidi Shares Painful Goodbye to Father

Ndidi also recalled how his father was at the centre of one of the proudest moments of his international career -- his first-ever goal for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi on Tuesday shared an emotional farewell to his late father, Sunday Ndidi, who died the same day in a road accident in Delta State.

In a deeply personal Instagram post on Tuesday, the Nigerian midfielder reflected on their final conversation and the pain of losing a man who played a central role in his life and football journey.

"Eeraq you call me this morning with excitement in your voice but deep down na goodbye you dey tell me," Ndidi wrote, using a mix of English and Nigerian Pidgin.

"What about things we talked about, so we no go talk again Na only memories?" he added.

The post, which featured a photo of Ndidi standing beside his father, struck a chord with fans and fellow footballers, many of whom flooded the comments section with messages of support and condolences.

Ndidi also recalled how his father was at the centre of one of the proudest moments of his international career -- his first-ever goal for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

"Even when I score my first ever national team goal I do that papilo dance for you, but you just go like that EERAQ," he wrote.

The goal, scored during Nigeria's group-stage win over Tunisia, was celebrated with a dance inspired by former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo. Ndidi later explained that the celebration was his way of thanking his father for years of guidance and support.

Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, reportedly died on Tuesday after being hit by a car in Umunede, near Agbor, Delta State. He was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he was confirmed dead.

The tragedy came barely weeks after Wilfred Ndidi captained Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles defeated Egypt on penalties in the bronze medal match. Ndidi was one of Nigeria's standout performers at the tournament.

Born and raised in Lagos, Ndidi has often spoken about growing up in the barracks with his father, crediting him for instilling discipline and shaping his career.