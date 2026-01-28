Nigeria: NPFL - Remo Stars, Kun Khalifat Settle for Stalemate

Defending champions, Remo Stars FC were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against a resolute Kun Khalifat FC side in their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 22 encounter of the 2025/26 season at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, with Ahmed Akinyele's stunning strike proving decisive.

The Sky-Blue Stars dominated possession for large spells but struggled to break down Kun Khalifat's compact and disciplined defensive shape, which frustrated the home side for much of the contest.

Kun Khalifat executed their game plan effectively, soaking up pressure and limiting Remo Stars to half chances in the opening exchanges.

Remo Stars signalled their attacking intent early, with Victor Mbaoma leading the line and Albert Korvah providing creativity in midfield, while Edimo Kingue Franck was handed his debut.

Despite sustained pressure, clear-cut opportunities were scarce before the break as Kun Khalifat maintained their defensive organisation.

The visitors stunned the home crowd after the restart by taking the lead, capitalising on a rare lapse at the back. With Remo Stars trailing 0-1, the urgency increased, prompting tactical adjustments from the technical bench.

Substitutions followed just after the hour mark, as Ibe and Goita were withdrawn for Azeez and Olasupo in a bid to inject pace and width into the attack.

Remo Stars continued to push forward, with Victor Mbaoma testing the goalkeeper with a header in the 53rd minute, while Fabian Nworie later came agonisingly close, heading a corner delivery inches wide in the 67th minute. The pressure mounted as the final quarter of the game approached, with Kun Khalifat increasingly pinned inside their half.

The breakthrough eventually arrived courtesy of Ahmed Akinyele, whose thunderous long-range effort ripped through the Kun Khalifat defence to restore parity. The screamer lifted the home fans and underlined Remo Stars' persistence against stubborn opposition.

Late drama followed as Samuel Anakwe nearly completed the turnaround in stoppage time, curling a side-footed effort against the woodwork in the 90+4 minute. Despite six minutes of added time and relentless pressure, Remo Stars were unable to find a winner.

At full time, the encounter ended 1-1, a scoreline that underlined Kun Khalifat's defensive resilience despite their position at the foot of the table with 19 points, and Remo Stars' territorial dominance without the decisive cutting edge. While the result may be viewed as two points dropped for the hosts, who sit 16th on the log with 26 points, Ahmed Akinyele's moment of brilliance ensured Remo Stars avoided defeat and stayed on course in their battle to retain top-flight status.