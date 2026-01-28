Nigeria, Türkiye Sign MOU to Boost Welfare of Women, Children

The partnership is expected to strengthen safeguarding frameworks and promote healthier childhood development nationwide.

Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Türkiye aimed at improving the lives of women, children, and vulnerable populations.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and Türkiye's Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Göktaş during President Bola Tinubu's official state visit to the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This was made known on Tuesday in a statement signed by Jonathan Eze, a media aide to the women's affairs minister.

The president's visit is aimed at deepening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation across strategic sectors.

Other areas of engagement include defence and security, trade and investment, energy, and broader economic development.

MOU

The MoU focuses on enhancing economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and mentoring programmes for women, as well as strengthening family units and child protection systems.

It also prioritises the inclusion of disadvantaged groups, including persons with disabilities and senior citizens, ensuring their full participation in society while promoting active and dignified ageing.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that the ministry is committed to working "faster and smarter" to positively impact at least 50 million Nigerians by 2030 through targeted social development programmes.

According to the statement, the MoU marks a year-long engagement between the two countries and underscores Nigeria's commitment to advancing gender equality, child welfare, and inclusive social development.

The partnership is expected to deliver far-reaching benefits, including improved socio-economic status for women, better protection for children, and increased access to social services for disadvantaged groups.

According to the statement, the development would support Nigeria's first National Action Plan on families, positioning the care economy as a key pillar for sustainable development.

Nigeria has long struggled with issues related to gender inequality, child welfare, and social development.

The country ranks 125 out of 146 countries in the 2024 Gender Inequality Index, with women and girls facing significant barriers to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A 2023 Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index report ranks Nigeria the 16th worst country out of 177 nations of the world in terms of the status of women.

The signing of the MoU with Türkiye is seen as a significant step towards addressing these challenges and promoting more inclusive and equitable development in Nigeria.