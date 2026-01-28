Nigeria: Court Sentences Three to Death By Hanging for Armed Robbery in Ekiti

The prosecution accused the three men of robbing different victims on 29 March 2022 at Ado-Ekiti, while armed with guns and cutlasses.

The Ekiti State High Court in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, sentenced three men to death by hanging for conspiracy and armed robbery.

The convicts - Lasisi Afeez, also known as Yemi SARS (33), Ilesanmi Seun (32) and Ajewole Peter (53) - were prosecuted before trial judge Lekan Ogunmoye on four counts of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The offences were said to be contrary to Sections 314, 312(2)(b) and 344 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

According to the prosecution, the convicts, on 29 March 2022 at Ado-Ekiti, armed with guns and cutlasses robbed Ojo Dada Emmanuel of his Toyota Corolla car, wedding ring, ATM cards, Infinix phone, two laptops and the sum of N70,000.

The prosecution further stated that on the same date, place and time, the convicts also robbed Balogun Ahmed of his Infinix phone, Itel phone and the sum of N2,200 in cash.

It also said the defendants were found in possession of a long double-barrel gun and live cartridges without lawful authority.

Testifying before the court, Ojo said that the convicts, around 11:00 p.m. when he was preparing to conduct a medical operation, stormed the hospital premises armed with guns, assaulted him and others present, and carted away his belongings and vehicle.

He added that the vehicle was later recovered by the police after it had been sold by the defendants.

Ojo said that he identified the car through the chassis number as the registration number had been removed.

To prove its case, the prosecution counsel, Julius Ajibare, called three witnesses and tendered exhibits including car documents, a gun, phones and live cartridges.

In their defence, the defendants denied the charges but called no witnesses.

Delivering judgement, the judge held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt on counts one, two and three, bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery, while the defendants were discharged and acquitted on count four.

The judge consequently sentenced the defendants to death by hanging.

(NAN)