Nigeria: NNPC Pushes Petrol Price to N835 Per Litre in Lagos, N839 in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has adjusted the pump price of petrol upward, selling the product at N835 per litre in Lagos and N839 per litre in Abuja.

Checks on Wednesday showed that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited implemented the new prices across its retail outlets in both cities. The adjustment represents an increase of N50 from the previous N785 per litre in Lagos and N20 from N815 per litre in Abuja.

The latest upward adjustment comes barely a day after Dangote Refinery announced a hike in the ex-gantry price of petrol to N799 per litre.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, said the facility continues to supply the domestic market with about 50 million litres of PMS daily, adding that nationwide evacuation and distribution remain seamless.

He also assured that the refinery's operational flexibility allows it to process a wide range of crude and intermediate feedstocks, ensuring uninterrupted PMS supply even during planned maintenance activities.

Following the revision, the refinery said partner outlets, including MRS filling stations, would sell the product at N839 per litre, up from N739.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had earlier expressed optimism that increased competition in the downstream sector would help moderate fuel prices over time.

Speaking on January 28, NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer, Saidu Mohammed, said sustained competition -- rather than subsidies -- would ensure adequate supply and promote affordability of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) nationwide.

According to him, the removal of petrol subsidy has allowed market forces to function more efficiently, improving supply dynamics and supporting price stability across the downstream petroleum sector.

