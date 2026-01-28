Liberia: GOL Breaks Ground for Medical Operating Theater At Pleebo Health Center

Pleebo — Amid long-standing calls for the construction of an operating theater at the Pleebo Health Center, the Government of Liberia has officially broken ground for a modern medical operating theater facility.

When completed, the project is expected to significantly improve healthcare delivery for residents of Pleebo City and surrounding communities, bringing renewed hope to patients who previously faced long-distance referrals for surgical care.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Monday, January 26, 2026, brought together health authorities, county and city officials, legislative representatives, and community leaders.

Many described the occasion as a long-awaited breakthrough for the local health sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project is fully funded by the Ministry of Health and is being constructed by Sherue Construction Company.

According to project details, the facility is expected to be completed within four months and will be built to meet modern medical standards, with provisions for future expansion.

Speaking during the ceremony, Medical Director Dr. Prince F. Foko said the new operating theater will drastically reduce patient referrals to J.J. Dossen Referral Hospital by enabling safe surgical procedures at the local level.

These will include cesarean sections, hernia repairs, and other major and minor surgeries performed under anesthesia.

Pleebo City Mayor Larry Geekor described the project as "a dream come true," expressing gratitude to the national government for responding to the city's long-standing healthcare needs.

Meanwhile, Partners In Health-Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Pleebo Health Center and commended the dedication and resilience of its medical staff.

Upon completion, the operating theater is expected to save lives and bring quality, life-saving healthcare services closer to the people of Pleebo and its surrounding communities.