Monrovia, Liberia, January 28, 2026 - President Joseph Nyuma Boakai marked the beginning of the year with a national address in which he spoke optimistically about the state of the nation, claiming that Liberia's economy is stabilizing and promising shared prosperity for all citizens.

However, speaking at a major press conference on January 27, 2027, at the party headquarters in Monrovia, the National Chairman of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), J. Yanqui Zaza, strongly disputed the President's assertion, describing it as disconnected from the harsh realities confronting ordinary Liberians.

According to the LPP, since the inception of the Boakai-led administration, the Liberian people have faced relentless economic hardship, while members of the ruling elite continue to enjoy what the party describes as unjustifiable luxury. These include extremely long convoys of expensive vehicles, high salaries for top government officials, some reportedly exceeding those of comparable officials in the United States, frequent foreign travels with large delegations, and other forms of extravagance, even as education, health, food security, and infrastructure remain underfunded.

"The reality is that Liberians are grappling with severe economic challenges under this administration. President Boakai pointed to a 5.1% GDP growth rate and increased domestic revenue collections from US$612 million in 2023 to approximately US$825 million in 2025 as a testament to economic stabilization. Yet it is crucial to recognize that economic growth on its own does not equate to improved living standards," Mr. Zaza pointed out.

He referenced the 2025 World Bank Poverty & Equity Brief, which indicates that more than one million Liberians are living in extreme poverty. This, the LPP argued, underscores the reality that despite reported economic growth, poverty remains widespread and the benefits of growth are not reaching the majority of citizens, resulting in more hungry and angry people than happy ones.

While congratulating the government for achieving a historic national budget exceeding US$1 billion, estimated at about US$1.2 billion, the LPP cautioned that the success of the ARREST Agenda depends largely on effective budget implementation, enforcement of laws, and credible oversight. The party warned that a budget of such magnitude, if poorly executed, risks becoming a symbol of "squandered opportunities," borrowing the President's own words.

The LPP acknowledged infrastructure development as one of the notable achievements of the Boakai administration, citing Ministry of Public Works reports that 121.87 kilometers of paved roads were constructed between January 2024 and December 2025, alongside the maintenance of 783 kilometers of critical road corridors nationwide. The party commended these efforts but stressed that transparency and proper execution are essential to ensure infrastructure translates into genuine national progress.

Despite modest economic growth and increased domestic revenue, the LPP maintained that Liberia continues to face serious macroeconomic challenges. Inflation, high unemployment in the formal sector, particularly among youth, and only minimal reductions in the prices of petroleum products and rice have eroded purchasing power, making it difficult for citizens to feel hopeful about improvements in their quality of life.

The party further highlighted the soaring cost of living, driven by high rents, school and graduation fees, uniforms, and essential household goods, which it said are placing immense financial strain on families nationwide. The LPP called on the Boakai administration to convert revenue gains into visible improvements in the daily lives of Liberians, emphasizing that governance should prioritize the comfort and common good of the majority, not the happiness of a few.

"It is crucial for President Boakai to acknowledge the alarming reality that public trust in his administration is rapidly waning. The LPP urges him to take courageous and impactful steps to restore his credibility and regain the confidence of citizens. This requires not only a shift in policy but also a fundamental change in how his administration interacts with the public, addressing the significant insensitivity that has characterized its response to the legitimate needs and concerns of the populace," Mr. Zaza added.

To rebuild trust, the LPP urged President Boakai to engage sincerely with the Liberian people and to act decisively against corruption by ending selective persecution. The party called for impartial action on the 2024 General Auditing Commission (GAC) report, including issues surrounding the US$6 million Norwegian donation and the US$181 million allocated to agriculture, as well as full implementation of recommendations from the Office of the Ombudsman and the Freedom of Information Act of 2010.

The LPP also called for heavy investment in agriculture, noting its potential to ensure food security, create jobs, and drive GDP growth, while urging alignment with the CAADP benchmark of allocating at least 10 percent of the national budget to the sector. Drawing lessons from Botswana's people-centered governance model, the party concluded that Liberia's path out of poverty and underdevelopment lies in visionary leadership, accountability, and policies that place the welfare of citizens above political expediency.