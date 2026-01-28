Ghana: Kotoko to Face Aduana FC in MTN FA Cup

Defending champions Asante Kotoko have been paired with Aduana FC in the Round of 16 of the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup.

The draw was held at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat yesterday.

Asante Kotoko cruised into this stage of the competition after easing past King Faisal and Future Stars in the previous rounds.

Former champions Medeama SC will take on FC Samartex 1996, while 2023 winners Dreams FC face 2014 finalists Inter Allies FC in another highly anticipated encounter.

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea will come up against Division One League Zone One A leaders Tamale City. Nations FC and Swedru All Blacks will clash in an all-Premier League affair at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Eleven Wonders have been paired with last season's semi-finalists Attram De Visser, while second-tier side True Life FC will battle Kpando Heart of Lions. Techiman Liberty Youth will also lock horns with Real Tamale United in another intriguing tie.

Matches in the Round of 16 are scheduled to be played between Friday, February 6 and Monday, February 9, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 2025/26 Women's FA Cup Round of 16 produced exciting encounters as clubs battled for places in the quarter-finals.

FC Savannah booked a quarter-final spot with a solid 2-0 victory over Arm of God Ladies, while Tamale Super Ladies edged Dreamz Ladies 2-1 in a closely contested fixture.

Supreme Ladies powered past Bolga Sharp Arrows with an emphatic 4-1 win, while Ampem Darkoa Ladies underlined their title ambitions with a dominant 4-0 victory over Gyagba Ladies.

In another thrilling encounter, Army Ladies defeated Sissamba Ladies 3-2, while Hasaacas Ladies recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Epiphany Warriors.

Jonina Ladies completed the list of quarter-finalists with a well-earned 2-0 victory over Akosombo Ladies.