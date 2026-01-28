Ghana: Sergio Ramos Set to Become New Sevilla Owner

Sevilla are in the final stages of appointing a new owner, with former captain Sergio Ramos poised to take over the club in the coming months.

An American consortium led by Antonio Lappi and Fede Quintero had initially been in pole position to acquire the Andalusian side, but their bid has fallen through in favour of the club's former player.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Ramos had made a move to take over as Sevilla's new owner. Following the collapse of the American consortium's bid, the 39-year-old submitted an offer to the club's shareholders, which reportedly emerged as the highest among those received.

The asking price set by the current majority ownership -- led by former Sevilla president Jose Maria del Nido Benavente, who controls 45 per cent of shares, and a group comprising the Ales, Carron, Guijarro and Castro families alongside A-Cab (formerly shares of 777 Partners) with 40 per cent -- was reported to be €500 million.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

However, according to Cadena SER, the consortium led by Ramos has reached an agreement in principle to purchase the club for €450 million.

Ramos is hoping to have the acquisition ratified by the club's shareholders in the coming weeks, and with positive sentiment surrounding the bid, the expectation is that the process will proceed smoothly.

If confirmed as Sevilla's new owner, Ramos -- who is currently without a club after leaving Mexican side Monterrey and has not officially retired -- is expected to usher in changes at the top of the club's leadership.

In that event, current president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco is likely to step aside, with a successor needing to be appointed.

While the takeover is yet to be finalised, developments suggest the move is progressing positively, and Sevilla supporters will be hopeful it signals the beginning of a return to the club's former glory in the years ahead. --Football España