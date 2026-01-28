Ghana: Sergio Ramos Set to Become New Sevilla Owner

28 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Sevilla are in the final stages of appointing a new owner, with former captain Sergio Ramos poised to take over the club in the coming months.

An American consortium led by Antonio Lappi and Fede Quintero had initially been in pole position to acquire the Andalusian side, but their bid has fallen through in favour of the club's former player.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Ramos had made a move to take over as Sevilla's new owner. Following the collapse of the American consortium's bid, the 39-year-old submitted an offer to the club's shareholders, which reportedly emerged as the highest among those received.

The asking price set by the current majority ownership -- led by former Sevilla president Jose Maria del Nido Benavente, who controls 45 per cent of shares, and a group comprising the Ales, Carron, Guijarro and Castro families alongside A-Cab (formerly shares of 777 Partners) with 40 per cent -- was reported to be €500 million.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

However, according to Cadena SER, the consortium led by Ramos has reached an agreement in principle to purchase the club for €450 million.

Ramos is hoping to have the acquisition ratified by the club's shareholders in the coming weeks, and with positive sentiment surrounding the bid, the expectation is that the process will proceed smoothly.

If confirmed as Sevilla's new owner, Ramos -- who is currently without a club after leaving Mexican side Monterrey and has not officially retired -- is expected to usher in changes at the top of the club's leadership.

In that event, current president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco is likely to step aside, with a successor needing to be appointed.

While the takeover is yet to be finalised, developments suggest the move is progressing positively, and Sevilla supporters will be hopeful it signals the beginning of a return to the club's former glory in the years ahead. --Football España

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.