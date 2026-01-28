Ghana: NPP Flagbearer Hopeful Decries Sycophancy in Ghanaian Politics

28 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has criticised what he described as a culture of sycophancy and hero worship in Ghanaian politics, warning that it is undermining national development.

He argued that Ghanaians had "spoilt politicians" by encouraging excessive praise rather than demanding accountability from those in positions of authority.

"I think that Ghanaians have spoiled politicians. Ghanaians have become enablers. When you have a position of authority, people aggregate around you and urge you on, not to do the right thing," he indicated.

According to him, the culture of sycophancy had become deeply entrenched in the country's political space.

"Sycophancy and hero worship have become an enterprise in Ghana. I want to see political leaders surround themselves with the right-thinking, public-spirited individuals and patrons who can look them in the eye and say, 'Mr President, where we are going is a bit slippery. Can we change direction?"' he said.

Mr Agyepong made the remarks on Joy News' PM Express on Monday.

He said Ghana had reached a critical point that required a fundamental shift in political culture and leadership mindset.

"I believe the time is ripe now to usher in a new dawn, a new politician, a new Ghanaian," he added.

