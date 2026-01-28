Ghana: Calibrate Monetary Policy to Support Growth, Preserve Stability - BoG Governor Urges MPC

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has urged the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to carefully assess the durability of current monetary and fiscal policies and calibrate policy decisions to support economic growth while preserving credibility.

He said well-coordinated monetary and fiscal policies had helped create and sustain stability in the economy.

"Domestically, rapid disinflation has created policy space, but it also raises important questions and policy issues. At its core, this meeting is not about whether conditions have improved -- they clearly have. It is about how we respond to that improvement, and how we ensure that decisions taken today remain robust under scrutiny tomorrow," he said.

Dr Asiama made the remarks in his opening address at the 128th meeting of the MPC held in Accra on Monday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He said the policy choices before the Committee were not mechanical but required sound judgement, balance and a clear focus on the Bank's mandate of price stability, while supporting sustainable economic growth.

Dr Asiama wished members well in their deliberations and expressed confidence that their insights would guide prudent policy decisions.

Welcoming members to the 128th MPC meeting, the first for the year, the Governor noted that although economic indicators had shown significant improvement, the task of consolidating stability was far from complete.

He cautioned that the current environment would test the conduct of monetary policy in 2026.

Dr Asiama said that since the Committee's last meeting, macroeconomic conditions had continued to strengthen, with inflation declining to 5.4 per cent at the end of 2025, while inflation expectations remained well anchored.

External buffers, he said, had also improved, with gross international reserves rising to $13.8 billion, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover, supported by a current account surplus of 8.1 per cent of GDP.

He said economic growth up to the third quarter of 2025 remained strong, with leading indicators pointing to further expansion and boosting confidence among consumers and businesses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Dr Asiama, these developments confirmed that recent policy measures were yielding results and that policy credibility had been restored.

On the global front, he said growth remained resilient, with projections of about 3.3 per cent into 2026, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.