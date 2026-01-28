Ghana: Employees, Service Excellence, Brand Building Journey of a Company

This article was inspired by my encounters with customers and other stakeholders who have had poor service experiences with organisations and businesses. It seeks to highlight the critical role employees play in driving growth and brand building through service excellence.

In today's competitive service sector, organisations are increasingly assessed not only by their product offerings but by how they make people feel--especially during moments of service failure. In highly competitive sectors such as telecommunications, hospitality, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and banking, customers are no longer satisfied with purely transactional relationships.

Customers now demand service excellence, which includes timely engagement, personalisation, empathy, fairness and respect. These concepts have been widely discussed in academic literature, particularly within justice theory, encompassing distributive justice, procedural justice and interactional justice.

Consumers have become more sophisticated, better informed and more willing to switch brands than ever before. These developments call for a fundamental shift in how organisations--and particularly employees--perceive and execute service delivery.

Service excellence focuses on ensuring seamless and delightful experiences across all customer touchpoints within an organisation. Employees are central to this process and serve as enablers along the service excellence delivery chain.

Other organisational functions, such as marketing and customer care, focus on promoting services, increasing visibility and shaping external perceptions through strategic public relations, advertising and training. These efforts aim to improve understanding of customer behaviour, emotional triggers, feedback patterns and effective response mechanisms, all of which influence brand performance and brand building.

Employees and frontline staff, however, are the closest and most critical touchpoints in the customer experience journey. They hear customers' frustrations, needs and expectations firsthand. These experiences must be handled professionally at all times to ensure satisfaction and delight.

Failure to do so creates a service gap, where a brand's promise fails to align with the actual experience delivered. This disconnect leads to customer dissatisfaction and can quietly undermine organisational growth.

The modern service environment therefore demands that employees remain highly conscious of the impact negative service experiences have on brand building.

Brand building, to a large extent, is shaped by employees' attitudes toward customers. When employees demonstrate professionalism, humility, politeness, care, respect, diligence and discipline, customers are more likely to develop emotional connections with the organisation, remain loyal and make referrals.

To promote sustainable brand growth, employees must be a source of delight rather than disappointment or distrust.

Employees are enablers throughout the customer's journey with a brand. When a customer buys a product once, a sale has been made. When they return, trust has been built. When they refer others, a brand has been established.

Employees must therefore rethink and reposition themselves to prioritise customer delight and relationship-building. This approach encourages repeat purchases, referrals and long-term growth, rather than short-term transactional gains or behaviours that drive customers away.

Rethinking and repositioning go beyond organisational restructuring--it requires a mindset shift, particularly among employees. Every customer interaction, whether through a hotline, face-to-face engagement or digital channel, should be treated as an extension of the brand's promise.

When employees consistently apply this level of consciousness, customers experience reliability and consistency, which fosters trust, loyalty and long-term brand sustainability.

In a world where customer loyalty is fragile and public feedback is instantaneous, the success of service-oriented organisations increasingly depends on trust. This trust is built not merely by what organisations say, but by what their employees do and how they handle customers.

While no organisation or employee is perfect, conscious effort and self-commitment can drive continuous improvement in service delivery. Customers are the lifeblood of every organisation. By delighting them consistently, employees sow the seeds for organisational growth and personal success.

Be a service excellence champion. Be a brand ambassador for your organisation.

The writer is a Brand Advocate and Head of Marketing & Communications of the Agricultural Development Bank PLC.