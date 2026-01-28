Nigeria: Three to Die By Hanging for Conspiracy, Armed Robbery in Ekiti

28 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has sentenced three persons to death by hanging.

The convicts are Lasisi Afeez, also known as Yemi SARS (33), Ilesanmi Seun (32) and Ajewole Peter (53). They were arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the charge, the offences were contrary to Sections 314, 312 (2)(b) and 344 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Julius Ajibare, called three witnesses and tendered several exhibits, including car documents, a gun, mobile phones and live cartridges.

The defendants testified in their own defence through their respective counsel but called no witnesses.

In his judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said he agreed with the position of the prosecution, noting that it was clear from the defendants' confessional statements and the exhibits tendered that they planned to rob Maxwell Hospital, located at Ifesowapo Street, Nova Road, Ado-Ekiti.

The judge held that the prosecution successfully proved its case in counts one, two and three, which bordered on conspiracy and armed robbery, while the defendants were discharged and acquitted on count four.

Consequently, Justice Ogunmoye pronounced that the defendants be hanged by the neck until they are dead for the offences in counts one, two and three, adding, "May God Almighty have mercy upon your souls."

