Liberia: Lawmakers Differ With Annual Message

MONROVIA — President, Joseph Nyuma Boakai's 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) has sparked widespread criticism from some opposition lawmakers and citizens with several describing the address as misleading and disconnected from the realities on the ground.

The President, speaking before a joint session of the National Legislature on Monday, outlined his administration's achievements since assuming office in 2024 and presented his administration's plans for national development, including improvements in electricity supply, job creation, and the feeding of schoolchildren.

However, shortly after the address, two lawmakers, Representative Frank Saa Foko of Montserrado County and Representative Matthew Joe of Grand Bassa County District #3 took to the media to strongly challenge several claims made by the President.

Representative Foko accused President Boakai of delivering what he described as a message "filled with false information," alleging that the ruling Unity Party continues to rely on propaganda rather than facts.

"The Unity Party is known for fake propaganda and what the President delivered today is no different," Foko said. "Liberians are not feeling what he is talking about."

Addressing the President's claim that his administration has expanded electricity access to additional homes, Rep. Foko dismissed the assertion as untrue, describing the country's electricity supply as unreliable. "Electricity is still 'off and on.' he stressed.

Foko also criticized the President's statement on the feeding of schoolchildren, calling it "a big lie." According to the lawmaker, even in the President's home village, many schoolchildren remain without basic learning facilities.

"Children are still sitting on the floor. There are no desks, no proper feeding. So where is he talking about?" Foko questioned.

Joining the debate was Grand Bassa County District #3 Representative Matthew Joe, who strongly disagreed with the President's claim that his government has created over 70,000 jobs for Liberians.

"The reality is that Liberians are still jobless," Rep. Joe said. "I don't know where these 70,000 jobs are because the people I represent are still suffering." Rep. Joe further disputed the President's comments on electricity expansion, stating that his district remains without power. "Buchanan City, where I represent, is still in total darkness. No electricity has reached us," he lamented.

Beyond lawmakers, the President's address also triggered heated reactions on social media, particularly Facebook, where many Liberians expressed frustration and disappointment.

One Facebook user, under the Nation Television post, wrote: "This speech sounded good, but it doesn't reflect what we are seeing in our communities. No light, no jobs, and prices are still high."

