Liberia: Cummings Comments On Boakai's SONA

The political temperature in Liberia has risen following President Joseph Boakia State of the Nation Address.

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings openly challenged President Boakai's State-of-the-Nation address (SONA), describing it as disconnected from the harsh realities faced by ordinary Liberians.

Addressing a news conference held on Tuesday January 27, 2026 barely a day after President Joseph Boakia address, Cummings rejected the President's assertion that Liberia is on a recovery path, arguing that the so-called economic gains trumpeted by the administration are invisible to citizens struggling with hunger, unemployment, and failing public services.

"Recovery for whom?" Cummings asked pointedly, insisting that macroeconomic growth figures mean little when families cannot afford food, hospitals lack basic supplies, and education remains under-resourced.

Cummings' also critique the proposed US$1.2 billion national budget, the largest in Liberia's history. While the Boakai administration has hailed the budget as a sign of progress, Cummings described it as a "budget of elite comfort rather than people's survival."

He accused the government of prioritizing the political class, noting that increased allocations to the Legislature and National Security Agencies (NSA) while rural communities, public hospitals and schools continue to deteriorate.

The ANC political leader called for sharp reductions in wasteful government spending, an end to luxury vehicles and excessive foreign travel, and demanded transparent, county-by-county budget reporting so citizens can track how public funds are spent.

President Joseph Boakia addressed the nation on January 26 2026, in keeping with Article 58 of the Liberian Constitution which states that, "The President shall, at the opening of each regular session of the Legislature, present the administration's legislative program for the ensuing session and shall report on the state of the Republic."

Cummings also took issue with President Boakai's emphasis on agriculture under the ARREST Agenda, accusing the administration of rhetorical commitment without financial backing.

Cummings say his press conference is not only critiquing the government, but will offer a People Focused and People Centered set of Alternatives to the challenges facing Liberia.

He urged the government to meet the international standard of allocating at least 10 percent of the national budget to agriculture and to shift focus from subsistence farming to agro-processing.

Alexander Cummins also called for a special anti-corruption court, aggressive asset recovery, and truly independent integrity institutions, insisting that no official should be shielded by political connections.

