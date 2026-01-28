Liberia: Alpha Old-Timers Sports Association Elects New Leadership

MONROVIA — On Sunday January 25, the Alpha Old-Timers Sports Association successfully held its general elections, resulting in the election of a new corps of officers to steer the affairs of the club for the next two years.

At the conclusion of the process, Mr. J. Bryant McGill was elected President, Mr. Ansu Dulleh as Vice President, Mr. Ryston Gbelia as Secretary General, and Mr. Benneditus Kun as Financial Secretary.

Mr. McGill previously served as Vice President under the outgoing President, Mr. Ivan Brown. In the vice-presidential race, Mr. Ansu Dulleh secured victory over Mr. Kla Wilson by 47 votes to 17.

In his acceptance remarks, President-elect J. Bryant McGill pledged to work toward uniting the club and strengthening cohesion among members. He paid glowing tribute to the founding members of Alpha Old-Timers, whom he described as the pillars of the club.

He specifically recognized the enduring contributions of Willis D. Knuckles Jr., Cllr. Theophilus C. Gould, former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Soko Sackor, and other distinguished pioneers whose vision and commitment laid the foundation for the club's success.

Mr. McGill reaffirmed his commitment to upholding and preserving the legacy of the founding pillars of Alpha Old-Timers Sports Association while leading the club into a new chapter of unity, accountability, and progress.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.