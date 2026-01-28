Liberia: House Establishes Specialized Committee

MONROVIA — Capitol Hill, Monrovia: The House of Representatives has unanimously voted to establish a specialized committee to conduct nationwide public consultations on the Threshold Bill, a proposed legislation seeking to create additional seats in the House.

The motion was filed by the Representative of Bong County District Two, who also chairs the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration. In presenting the motion, he underscored the importance of broad-based engagement with key stakeholders, including civil society, traditional leaders, political parties, and the general public, to ensure the bill reflects the will and interests of the people.

Speaking in plenary, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon announced that the committee will be composed of two lawmakers from each county. He assured members that the work of the committee will receive the full backing of the plenary, emphasizing that the consultation process is critical to building national consensus on the proposed restructuring of legislative representation.

The committee is being chaired by Representative Twain Gleekia and Co-chaired by Rep. James Kolleh.

The bill had earlier been passed by the House of Representatives to add additional 14 news seats, but following a debate of a motion for reconsideration filed by Lofa County Lawmaker Momo Siafa Kpoto, plenary on Tuesday January 27, voted in favor of the motion, prompting the establishment of the specialized committee.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.