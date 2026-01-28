Liberia: Lacra Poised for Major Reforms

The Liberia Agriculture Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA) is set to undergo major reforms in the coming days as part of the government's broader effort to strengthen agricultural production, processing, and export quality across the country.

President Joseph Boakai made the disclosure while addressing members of the National Legislature during the fourth working Monday at the Capitol Building, where agriculture was featured prominently as a central pillar of his ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

The President described agriculture as the driving force of national recovery and economic growth, placing strong emphasis on revitalizing key institutions, particularly LACRA.

According to President Boakai, his administration plans to expand LACRA's mandate to enhance the output, processing, regulation, and marketing of quality agricultural commodities.

LACRA, which serves as the government agency responsible for regulating coffee, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities, is expected to play a more strategic role in ensuring Liberia meets international standards for export.

The President's remarks have drawn renewed national attention to farming, with many Liberians increasingly recognizing agriculture as a viable and sustainable source of livelihood.

Central to this renewed focus is LACRA's leadership, headed by Acting Director General Dan Saryee, who has committed the Authority to transform the sector through modernization and digitalization.

As part of efforts to revamp the commodities sector, LACRA has already begun implementing practical interventions on the ground. One major initiative is the establishment of coffee nurseries in Bong, Nimba, and Lofa counties. The project aims to boost the production of Liberia's indigenous Liberica coffee.

President Boakai also acknowledged that for Liberia to achieve food self-sufficiency, critical challenges such as farm-to-market roads must be addressed. He disclosed that his administration has completed 166 kilometers of feeder roads, reducing transportation costs and improving market access. The intervention, he noted, has helped move approximately 33,755 Liberians from food insecurity to food security.

During his address, the President reported substantial progress in the agriculture sector, describing it as the heart of the ARREST Agenda and a key driver of job creation, food security, and economic growth. He revealed that in 2025 alone, more than 198,000 farmers received government support, resulting in expanded rice and cocoa cultivation as well as increased aquaculture output.

Looking ahead to 2026, President Boakai said his government will prioritize agribusiness development, scale up rice production, expand mechanization, operationalize the One County-One Priority Commodity program, and improve agricultural financing through new banking legislation.

President Boakai however encouraged increased private sector participation and investor engagement, to driving inclusive agricultural growth and positioning Liberia as a competitive player in regional and global commodity markets.

