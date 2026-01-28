Liberia: Lawmakers Invited to Legislative Training Program in U.S.

MONROVIA — Washington & Madison, LLC-A U.S.-based consultancy firm, has invited members of the Liberian Legislature to take part in a Legislative Training Program in the United States.

According to a press release issued by the House' Press Bureau on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the program is scheduled for August 30 to September 6, 2026.

It is designed to strengthen the capacity of Liberian lawmakers through exposure to best practices in governance, lawmaking, committee operations, oversight, and constituent engagement.

Activities will include workshops, policy discussions, and study visits to U.S. legislative institutions and governance organizations.

Washington & Madison highlighted its experience working with international clients, especially in Africa, and expressed readiness to collaborate with the Liberian Legislature on participant selection, program content, and logistics.

The training is structured to promote institutional development, transparency, and effective representation in line with international democratic standards.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is expected to review the proposal and nominate lawmakers for participation.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.