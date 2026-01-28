Nigeria: President Tinubu Didn't Slip, Opposition Behind 'Fake' Viral Video in Turkey - Lege Maimi

A viral video circulated on Tuesday, showing the Nigerian President stumbling briefly during a state visit to Turkey.

Popular Nigerian actor and musician Adams Kehinde, known as Lege Miami, has debunked the viral video of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stumbling during a state visit to Turkey, calling it fake.

A viral video circulated on Tuesday, showing the Nigerian President stumbling briefly during a state visit to Turkey.

The incident occurred as Mr Tinubu joined the guard of honour at a ceremonial parade organised for his reception, where he briefly lost his footing before being assisted by security operatives.

AI-generated stumbling

However, in response to the video, Lege Miami dismissed it in an Instagram post. The entertainer classified the video as fake, insisting that it was not genuine.

The popular matchmaker and actor, famous for his roles in 'Omo Shomolu', 'Agidi Okan', and 'Babeje', stated that the video was generated with AI and claimed it was being spread by political opponents ahead of the 2027 General election.

According to him, the president did not fall but walked alongside the Turkish president, contrary to what was circulating on social media. He also implored Nigerians to desist from spreading false news about the country and its officials.

"Mr President didn't fall. The video circulating is AI-generated. It was the opposition party that created that video because of the upcoming election. It is their pattern.

"I will post my video where Mr President marched with the Turkish President, and you will see it for yourself. Our president didn't fall. I will post a video of Mr President matching with the Turkish president. Stop the fake news," Lege Miami said.

The entertainer is a popular supporter of the Nigerian president and a close ally of the president's son, Seyi Tinubu. Lege Miami has publicly supported the president and his policies on social media in the past.

Presidency react

Meanwhile, the presidency has addressed the video, explaining that a poorly laid blue carpet caused the president to stumble at the venue, though the President has continued his duties.

In a post clarifying the situation, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, confirmed that the President carried on with his engagements as planned.

The government stressed that President Tinubu is in good health and has no medical issues. It added that the incident did not disrupt the programme, as the President promptly resumed his duties and proceeded with his scheduled engagements.

"Mr President missed his step very briefly and has continued his bilateral meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A live press conference is happening immediately after the bilateral," Mr Olusegun wrote.