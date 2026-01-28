Nigeria: Super Falcons Forward Joy Omewa Joins Nottingham Forest

The Women's Super League 2 side announced the deal via their official website, revealing that the 23-year-old attacker has joined on a permanent contract running until the end of the 2025/26 season

Nottingham Forest Women have made a statement of intent ahead of the new campaign, confirming the signing of Nigerian forward Joy Omewa from Danish giants Fortuna Hjørring.

The Women's Super League 2 side announced the deal via their official website, revealing that the 23-year-old attacker has joined on a permanent contract running until the end of the 2025/26 season.

A forward forged in Denmark's elite

Omewa arrives in England with a formidable résumé. She spent five productive seasons in Denmark's top flight with Fortuna Hjørring, one of the most successful clubs in Scandinavian women's football.

During her time in the Kvindeligaen, the Nigerian forward scored over 50 goals, establishing herself as a consistent match-winner and a central figure in Fortuna's attacking play.

Her contributions went beyond goals, as she played a decisive role in the club's sustained domestic dominance.

Omewa helped Fortuna Hjørring win the Danish Women's Cup twice and was part of the squad that completed a league and cup double in the 2024/25 season, sealing the Kvindeligaen title in style.

Her impact during that historic campaign did not go unnoticed. Omewa was crowned Kvindeligaen Player of the Season, an individual honour that underlined her influence, consistency and attacking excellence.

From Nigeria to Europe: The journey so far

Omewa's rise has been steady and deliberate. She began her career at home in Nigeria with Confluence Queens, where her raw talent and eye for goal quickly stood out.

In April 2021, she took the bold step into European football, signing for Boldklubben af 1893 (B.93) in Denmark, before moving on to Fortuna Hjørring, where her career truly accelerated.

On the international stage, Omewa has represented Nigeria at Under-17 and Under-20 levels, gaining valuable tournament experience early in her career.

Her progress culminated in a senior Super Falcons debut last year, and she has already made her mark. Omewa played a key role in Nigeria's two-legged victory over Benin, helping secure qualification for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Forest's ambition, Omewa's moment

For Nottingham Forest Women, the signing reflects ambition and belief. For Omewa, it is a new chapter; one shaped by trophies, goals and growth.

She arrives not as a prospect, but as a proven winner, bringing elite-level experience, continental pedigree and a relentless hunger to succeed. As Forest continue to push for progress in England's women's pyramid, Joy Omewa steps in ready to carry responsibility, and expectations.

The stage is new. The challenge is higher. The message, however, is clear: Nottingham Forest have signed a forward built for impact, not adaptation.